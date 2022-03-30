Azerbaijan committed to achieving green energy targets

By Azernews





Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has said that during the current cataclysms, Azerbaijan is one of the few countries that has been seamlessly and continuously implementing its goals for green energy.

He made the remarks during a panel discussion on the drivers of a just and social energy transition at the 8th Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue, an international conference.

“Azerbaijan is a country that does not depend on external suppliers in the energy sector and has no problems with energy security,” he said.

The minister noted that the export of oil, gas and electricity today contributes to the energy security of European countries along with the countries of the region. He emphasized that Azerbaijan’s energy independence, meeting the demand for energy at the expense of internal capabilities is the country’s strength and advantage.

“This allows us to take a step from energy security to decarbonization. Let's further increase the share of green energy in our energy mix. Currently, we continue to play the role of a reliable partner, and we are also implementing plans for the widespread use of renewable energy sources,” he said.

He added that without ensuring energy security, economic development, social welfare and environmental security are impossible.

During the panel discussions, the energy minister shared his views on energy transition, energy security actualized compared to decarbonization under the conditions of unprecedented uncertainties, as well as the factors ensuring the energy independence of Azerbaijan and the course of renewable energy.

Shahbazov brought to the attention that Azerbaijan stands in solidarity with the calls for a just energy transition, supports efforts to strengthen the position of renewable energy sources in the energy mix, and at the same time considers the diversity of energy resources as a guarantee of stability in the energy market in the future.

Moreover, answering a question about the development of the sustainable energy sector in Azerbaijan, he noted that the country has achieved sustainability through a variety of energy sources, diversification of export routes and markets.

“The main goal facing us today is to further strengthen this sustainability. To this end, along with the development of the gas sector, we focused on the development of green energy. We aim to increase the share of renewable energy sources in the installed capacity of electricity from 16.5 percent to 30 percent by 2030,” he said.

The contribution of the TAP to the sustainable supply of energy to European consumers was also touched upon during the discussions.

Minister of Environment and Energy of the Hellenic Republic Kostas Skrekas, Federal Minister for Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology of Austria Leonore Gewessler, French Minister of the Ecological Transition Barbara Pompili, State Secretary to the Ministry of Energy, Sri Lanka K.D.R. Olga and CEO of Bakulu Power Lucia Bakulumpagi-Wamala also participated at the meeting.