Energy minister to attend at 8th Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov will attend the international conference "8th Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue" to be held in Germany on March 29-30.

The minister will participate in the panel discussions on drivers for a just and social energy transition to be held on the opening day of the event.

It should be noted that Parviz Shahbazov arrived in Germany at the invitation of German Foreign Federal Minister Annalena Baerbook and Economic Affairs and Climate Action Federal Minister Robert Habeck.

The Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue (BETD) conference, organized by the German Federal Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, has been held since 2015.

Attended by more than 70 ministers for foreign affairs and energy, other high-level representatives, as well as more than 20,000 virtual participants from more than 130 states, BETD is the main international conference dedicated to the global energy transition.