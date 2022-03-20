Baku-Istanbul flight planes couldn't land at Sabiha Gokcen Airport due to bad weather

By Trend

Buta Airways' planes flying from Baku to Istanbul (flights J2-9103 and J2-9105) could not land at Sabiha Gokcen Airport due to bad weather, Trend reports citing the press service the Buta Airways.

Aircraft captains decided to land at Izmir airport.

Due to bad weather, these flights departed from Baku late. But due to worsening weather conditions, the destination airport has currently limited the reception of aircraft due to the clearing of the runway from snow.

The planes will take off from Izmir immediately after the resumption of the work of the Istanbul airport.