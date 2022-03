By Trend





Tax revenues in Azerbaijan exceeded the forecast by 8.7 percent in January through February 2022, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

"In January-February 2022, tax revenues increased by 25.2 percent compared to the same period n 2021 and amounted to 1.83 billion manat ($1.07 billion), and the forecast was fulfilled 108.7 percent," Jabbarov wrote.