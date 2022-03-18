Azerbaijan ink several accords at int’l expo in Qatar

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani businessmen have reached a number of agreements and signed cooperation accords within the 9th International Agricultural and Environmental Exhibition 2022 held in Doha, Qatar on March 10-14.

Within the framework of the exhibition, an Azerbaijani company engaged in aluminum processing signed an export agreement.

Moreover, the products of saffron, lavender and strawberries produced by enterprises operating in the Baku, Gabala, and Jalilabad regions aroused great interest.

At the exhibition’s Azerbaijani pavilion, products and services of 11 micro, small and medium-sized enterprises were presented with the support of the Economy Ministry and Small and Medium Business Development Agency, and with the coordination of the country’s embassy in Qatar.

Such products of local companies as jams, fruit juices, canned products, lavender oil, honey, narsharab, etc., were presented at the fair. The pavilion also presented modern solutions for agriculture, biochemical products in the agricultural sector and toxic waste recycling services.

Visitors to the pavilion were informed about Azerbaijan's favorable business and investment climate, support and services provided by the SMB Development Agency to foreign entrepreneurs interested in investing in the country and establishing cooperation with local partners.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan’s export-oriented products are presented at the International Food Exhibition Gulfood for the sixth time.

According to the National Export Strategy, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports are planned to be doubled and reach $3.7 billion by 2025 compared to 2020.