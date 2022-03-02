Amendments made in structure of commission under Azerbaijani Entrepreneurs Confederation

By Trend

An online meeting of the management commission under the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs' (Employers') Organizations of Azerbaijan was held in the format of a videoconference, Trend reports via the confederation.

At the meeting, a new structure of the commission was set up, as well as the composition of the working groups was reformed, and new participants were accepted.

The commission's work plan for the coming period was also approved.

In 2021, the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs' (Employers') Organizations of Azerbaijan opened branches in 43 cities and districts, as a result of which an increase in the activity of entrepreneurs in the public-private sector dialogue was achieved.