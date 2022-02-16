Demand for eSIM technology increases in Azerbaijan - deputy minister

By Trend

Demand for an embedded SIM (eSIM) technology is increasing in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rovshan Rustamov told Trend.

"Today we see that these technologies are in demand in the country’s market, and work is underway in this direction," Rustamov said.

The deputy minister noted that the concept paper, including the entire list of issues related to the implementation, standards, and frequency distribution, has already been prepared for the introduction of the 5G network in Azerbaijan.

"Furthermore, this document reflects the application of technologies. It indicates which devices can be used in this network, and covers some other issues," he added.

The eSIM (Embedded SIM) technology is an alternative to physical SIM cards. This is a miniature microchip that is embedded in the phone at the production stage. The data stored in its memory can be overwritten.