Ukraine offers Baku to use its underground gas storage facilities

By Trend

Increasing the energy security of Europe may be ensured by Ukrainian underground storage facilities, which should be filled with Azerbaijani gas, said Deputy Energy Minister of Ukraine Yaroslav Demchenkov, Trend reports citing media.

According to him, Azerbaijan is an important strategic partner of Ukraine. Moreover, energy is the main area that both states intend to develop. If Baku accepts the proposal to use Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities, this will significantly improve the energy security of the entire European continent.

"Reversals on the basis of the Trans-Balkan pipeline and the use of huge underground gas storage facilities in Ukraine can help increase gas supplies from Azerbaijan to the EU and further strengthen the reliability of natural gas supplies to the region," he added.