CBA shares data on foreign exchange reserves

By Trend

The foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) amounted to $7.07 billion as of January 31, 2022, which is by 0.05 percent or $0.003 billion less compared to the previous month and by 11.1 percent more compared to early 2021, Trend reports with reference to the CBA.

According to the CBA, the foreign exchange reserves amounted to $6.4 billion as of early 2021.

Earlier, CBA Chairman Elman Rustamov stressed that Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves exceed $52.2 billion, which shows the stability of the national currency. Rustamov added that Azerbaijan maintains macroeconomic stability.