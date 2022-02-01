Transport connectivity on China-Europe route via Azerbaijan to expand

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Two vessels will begin operations in the direction of Baku-Turkmenbashi-Baku in 2022 to increase transport connectivity on the segment of the second China-Europe route across the Caspian Sea, ADY Container has reported.

"The Shair Sabir and Mahmud Rahimov vessels, operated by ADY Contrainer LLC and Turkmenistan Transport and Logistics Center OJSC, will transport containers in the Baku-Turkmenbashi-Baku direction," the report added.

At the same time, depending on weather conditions, the number of weekly vessel voyages will double along with the number of vessels.

It should be noted that the first vessel operating between these two ports was launched in April 2019. To date, 17,500 TEU containers have been transported along the route in both directions.

"The implementation of the project to strengthen vessel communication between the Baku and Turkmenbashi ports has been possible with the support of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC (ASCO), Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC and Turkmenbashi International Sea Port," the statement reads.

This step aims to further develop the Asia-Pacific region-China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey-Europe transport route, which was established in 2019 with the participation of the respective countries' state railways. In December 2021, Turkey also joined this route.

Currently, container cargo on this route is transported from Turkey via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, as well as from the Georgian ports of Poti and Batumi to Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and vice versa.

As against 2020, the volume of freight transported on the route increased by 101 percent in 2021.

Freight transportation is carried out by the ADY Container, Turkish company Pacific Eurasia Logistics, the Georgian company GR Logistics and Terminals, Turkmenistan Transport and Logistics Center OJSC, the Uzbek company Uzbektemiryolexpedition, and the Kyrgyz Railways operator.