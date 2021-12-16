MUSIAD is example of Azerbaijan-Turkey brotherhood - newly elected head of Azerbaijani office of MUSIAD

By Trend

I am proud to be a representative of MUSIAD Azerbaijan, which aims to keep and continue the motto "One Nation, Two States" in trade and culture, and to serve as a member of its board, newly elected head of the Azerbaijani office of the Turkish Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MUSIAD) Rashad Jabirli said, Trend reports.

He thanked for the confidence placed in him.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the members of the board headed by Mr. Abdurrahman Uzun, the MUSIAD-Azerbaijan family, all the leadership headed by the President of MUSIAD, Mr. Mahmut Asmaly. I understand the responsibility that falls on me. I believe that with the support of the heads of the MUSIAD family, having fulfilled my duty with dignity, I will transfer my position to the next leader. I promise that I will do my best in this honorable and valuable position", he noted.

Jabirli said that MUSIAD-Azerbaijan will continue its path leading to success every day.

"With your permission, I present to you the last paragraph of the Shusha Declaration signed by the heads of Azerbaijan and Turkey on June 15, 2021. The relevant departments of the two countries will carry out joint activities in the field of the humanities, social protection, science, education, health care, culture, youth and sports, providing the necessary state support", he said.

Jabirli noted that the relations of friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Turkey have an ancient history.

"Over the centuries, our peoples have always supported each other, closely cooperated, were, as Great Leader Heydar Aliyev wisely said, "One nation, two states". It is no coincidence that the founder of the Turkish state Mustafa Kemal Ataturk considered the joy of Azerbaijan as the joy of Turkey, the sadness of Azerbaijan as the sorrow of Turkey. As representatives of one nation, we will do our best to further develop and deepen these relations", he stressed.