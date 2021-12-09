Azerbaijan, Huawei ink MoU to establish joint research center

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Digital Development and Transport Ministry, ADA University and Huawei have signed a trilateral memorandum of understanding to establish a Joint Research and Development Center (R&D Center).

The project aims to develop innovative products and make a long-term contribution to the ICT sector of Azerbaijan.

The R&D Center will train specialists in ICT, including 5G, GPON, IP technologies and other relevant areas for the national and regional socio-economic development.

Participants in the training programs will acquire the necessary knowledge and skills to implement digital transformation in the country. The project will train highly qualified local specialists with Huawei certificates.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev stated that one of the main goals of Azerbaijan for the next 10 years is to build a creative and innovative society. It should be noted that this is one of the main tasks outlined in “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development” by President Ilham Aliyev.

“I am confident that the R&D Center, which will be established on the basis of today’s signing, will play an important role in achieving our goals. As a ministry, we will spare no effort to establish such centers,” he said.

ADA University Rector Prof Hafiz Pashayev noted that the document enables cooperation with Huawei.

“I believe that the students of our university, in addition to receiving higher education, will be able to join research and practical work at an earlier stage,” he said.

In turn, Huawei Vice-President Zhao Lei stated that Huawei is interested in the role of digital technologies in the economic development of Azerbaijani society. He added that his company is committed to applying advanced technologies and supporting staff development in the country by imparting strong technical and management skills.

“The establishment of this center aims to train more professionals in Azerbaijan, as well as to familiarize Azerbaijani users with the use of advanced technologies,” he said.