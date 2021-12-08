Azerbaijani minister talks current problems in local labor market

By Trend

Citizens entering the labor market in Azerbaijan for the first time face difficulties in finding a job according to their specialty, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev said on Dec. 8 at the Azerbaijan Career Development Forum, Trend reports.

According to Babayev, over the past four years, members of 36,000 families have become entrepreneurs thanks to the self-employment program.

He noted that over 100,000 youth representatives enter the labor market of Azerbaijan every year.

"With this in mind, we face great challenges, and we must take measures to support these young people. Measures are being taken to improve their professional skills, the vocational training is expanding annually, and active employment programs are being consistently implemented," added the minister.