Reps of SMEs of Russia’s Yaroslav in Azerbaijan in search for potential partners - Russian official

By Trend

A delegation of representatives of small and medium businesses (SMEs) of Russia’s Yaroslav region has arrived in Azerbaijan, Ruslan Mirsayapov, Trade Representative of Russia in Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to him, as part of the business mission, the heads of seven companies of the Yaroslav region will hold business meetings with potential partners.

“These companies plan to find partners in Azerbaijan to promote tanks for storage and transportation of liquid carbon dioxide, as well as to promote the sale of food and drinks, spare parts for vehicles in the local market,” Mirsayapov said.

The Russian delegation also plans to discuss the supply of equipment for the construction industry to Azerbaijan, the trade representative said.

“The delegation also included representatives of the company, who intend to establish cooperation in the supply of plywood of various brands and spherical tents for glamping [a type of camping] to Azerbaijan,” Mirsayapov said.

The visit of the Russian delegation to Baku will last until October 28.