TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijan prolongs program of cooperation with FAO

26 October 2021 [13:58] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The term of the partnership program between Azerbaijan and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is being extended, Trend reports.

In this regard, the approval of the "Protocol on the extension of the agreement on the FAO-Azerbaijan partnership program between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization” was discussed at a meeting of the Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Relations of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The MPs stressed the importance of extending the agreement.

After discussions, the document was put to a vote and adopted.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/211376.html

Print version

Views: 183

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also