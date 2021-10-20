Honey from liberated Kalbajar, Lachin delivered to Baku fair

By Trend

Honey from Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar and Lachin districts [liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the 2020 second Karabakh war] was delivered to the beekeeping fair in Baku, Vugar Huseynov, head of the public relations department of the Ministry of Agriculture, told Trend.

"The fair sells honey from all regions of Azerbaijan, including the liberated territories," Huseynov said.

Businessman Sabir Mustafayev, who moved the beekeeping farm to Kalbajar, said that this year he brought 200 kg of Kalbajar honey to the fair.

"In Kalbajar we collected two tons of honey, and brought 200 kg of the honey from there to the fair. Its sale price is nearly 30-40 manat ($17.6-$23.5) per kilogram," he added.

The 21-st national beekeeping fair opened in Baku on Oct.20 and will be held until Nov.7.