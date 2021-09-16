Microsoft ready to introduce cloud platform for carbon emission analytics in Azerbaijan

By Trend

Microsoft is ready to familiarize all Azerbaijani manufacturers with a cloud-based carbon analytics platform for business, General Manager of Microsoft Azerbaijan Gachay Mirzayev told Trend.

According to Mirzayev, manufacturing companies around the world are using cloud technologies for digital transformation.

"Microsoft has recently presented a cloud-based carbon analytics platform for business. We are witnessing environmental disasters driving climate change around the world. We believe this solution will enable companies to measure and analyze their own carbon emissions, and set specific goals for sustainable development and achievement", he said.

Besides, the general manager noted that the company recently announced its new Microsoft Cloud solution for manufacturing.

"This solution provides capabilities that support the core processes and requirements of manufacturing. These complex manufacturing solutions include familiar and new functions that bring people, resources, workflows, and business processes together for greater flexibility of organizations. We are ready to introduce all local manufacturers to this solution," Mirzayev further said.

He pointed out that Enterprise Skilling initiatives are helping Microsoft customers identify organizations that are in the process of digital transformation.

"We also support efficient hyper-automation of workflows directly in applications, without the need to write code," added the general manager.