Production in non-oil, gas sector up by 18.4pct

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the volume of production in the non-oil and gas sector by 18.4 percent in January-August 2021, the State Statistics Committee has reported.

During the reported period, industrial products worth AZN 32.1 billion ($18.8bn) were produced, which is 2.6 percent more compared to the same months of last year.

In the meantime, production in the oil and gas sector in the country decreased by 0.3 percent.

Some 62.5 percent of the industrial output was produced in the mining sector, 31.6 percent in the manufacturing sector, 5 percent in the production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam, and 0.9 percent in the sector of water supply, waste treatment and disposal sector.

Moreover, commercial oil production in the mining sector decreased by 1.4 percent, while commercial gas production increased by 14.6 percent.

Furthermore, the volume of production in the sector of production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam increased by 5.4 percent, while the volume of production in the sector of water supply, waste treatment and disposal increased by 11 percent.

Additionally, production of construction materials by 64.3 percent, installation and repair of machinery and equipment by 74.3 percent, pharmaceutical products in the manufacturing sector grew up by 62.1 percent, leather and leather products by 56.1 percent, tobacco products by 55.1 percent, electric equipment by 53.4 percent, textile production by 52.5 percent, computers, electronic and optical products increased by 44.9 percent, paper and cardboard by 28.9 percent, rubber and plastic products by 17.5 percent, oil products by 8.7 percent, and machinery and equipment by 1.8 percent.

In the meantime, production in the wood processing industry decreased by 4.9 percent, furniture by 5.8 percent, production of cars, trailers and semi-trailers decreased by 38.5 percent, printing products by 40.5 percent, and other vehicles by 69.8 percent.

Earlier, it was reported that Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports increased by 37.1 percent in January-August 2021. In the first eight months of the year, the country's exports totaled $13 billion, with the non-oil sector accounting for $1.6 billion.