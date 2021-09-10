Southern Gas Corridor to support Europe's energy security for decades to come - US ambassador

By Trend

US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lee Litzenberger congratulated Azerbaijan on completing the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), during the closing ceremony of Advanced Regional Energy Security Symposium 2021 – Caucasus, Trend reports.

The ambassador noted that that SGC is the 'project that will support European energy security for decades to come'.

“I want to reaffirm the US support for SGC and for Azerbaijan’s efforts to expand deliveries to many European countries. It’s good for Europe and its good for Azerbaijan,” he said.

Litzenberger pointed out that the US fully backs Azerbaijan's energy supplies to Europe and beyond. He also hailed Azerbaijan's building necessary energy-related infrastructure.

Advanced Regional Energy Security Symposium 2021 – Caucasus, was held Sept. 6-10, by the Center of Excellence in EU Studies at ADA University (Azerbaijan), in partnership with the NATO Energy Security Center of Excellence, the Naval Postgraduate School, BP Azerbaijan, and State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).