Tourists from several countries visited Azerbaijan during COVID-19 pandemic - expert

By Trend

The tourists from Arab countries, Turkey, and Russia mainly visited Azerbaijan during the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijani expert in the field of tourism Jeyhun Ashirov told Trend on Sept. 3.

“However, citizens from more than 20 countries were allowed to enter the country by planes on August 5,” the expert said. “The recent observations show that tourists from these countries also arrive in Azerbaijan.”

“The citizens from 29 countries can visit Azerbaijan by planes,” Ashirov added.

“Tourists from these countries can come to Azerbaijan by observing the certain quarantine rules,” the expert said. “They are mainly citizens of Arab countries, Turkey and Russia. There are also tourists from other countries, but very few.”

“In general, the trips to Azerbaijan are not massive,” Ashirov said. “About 80 percent of visitors come for tourism purposes. As the tourist season is already coming to an end, the number of incoming tourists from abroad is expected to decrease."

Currently, citizens of 29 countries are allowed to enter Azerbaijan. The list of these countries is as follows:

- Turkey,

- Russia,

- US,

- Bahrain,

- UAE,

- United Kingdom,

- Israel,

- Hungary,

- Qatar,

- Germany,

- Austria,

- Belgium,

- Czech Republic,

- Denmark,

- Ireland,

- Spain,

- Sweden,

- Switzerland,

- Canada,

- Luxembourg,

- Malta,

- Netherlands,

- Poland,

- Portugal,

- Serbia,

- Singapore,

- Slovenia,

- Slovakia,

- Greece.