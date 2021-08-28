Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan rose by 20.01 manat (0.7 percent) this week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,049.124 manat, which is 0.6 percent more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Aug. 16 3,019.7 Aug. 23 3,038.55 Aug. 17 3,036.76 Aug. 24 3,061.67 Aug. 18 3,042.74 Aug. 25 3,047.64 Aug. 19 3,022.84 Aug. 26 3,039.2 Aug. 20 3,037.02 Aug. 27 3,058.56 Average weekly 3,031.81 Average weekly 3,049.124

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 0.7064 manat (1.8 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 40.063 manat, which is 0.02 percent more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Aug. 16 40.6181 Aug. 23 40.2131 Aug. 17 40.1843 Aug. 24 40.6085 Aug. 18 39.7826 Aug. 25 40.3913 Aug. 19 39.8783 Aug. 26 39.4604 Aug. 20 39.5589 Aug. 27 39.597 Average weekly 40.004 Average weekly 40.054

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan lowered by 42.54 manat (2.5 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,705.322 manat, which is 0.5 percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Aug. 16 1,735.81 Aug. 23 1,725.23 Aug. 17 1,744.01 Aug. 24 1,726.43 Aug. 18 1,721.07 Aug. 25 1,705.08 Aug. 19 1,689.55 Aug. 26 1,687.18 Aug. 20 1,677.53 Aug. 27 1,682.69 Average weekly 1,713.594 Average weekly 1,705.322

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan grew by 161.97 manat (4.1 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,072.94 manat, which is 4.4 percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Aug. 16 4,481.29 Aug. 23 3,936.74 Aug. 17 4,428.06 Aug. 24 4,081.33 Aug. 18 4,296.35 Aug. 25 4,158.2 Aug. 19 4,137.7 Aug. 26 4,089.72 Aug. 20 3,966.43 Aug. 27 4,098.71 Average weekly 4,261.966 Average weekly 4,072.94



