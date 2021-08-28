Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

|
By Trend
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan rose by 20.01 manat (0.7 percent) this week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,049.124 manat, which is 0.6 percent more compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Aug. 16
3,019.7
Aug. 23
3,038.55
Aug. 17
3,036.76
Aug. 24
3,061.67
Aug. 18
3,042.74
Aug. 25
3,047.64
Aug. 19
3,022.84
Aug. 26
3,039.2
Aug. 20
3,037.02
Aug. 27
3,058.56
Average weekly
3,031.81
Average weekly
3,049.124
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 0.7064 manat (1.8 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 40.063 manat, which is 0.02 percent more compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Aug. 16
40.6181
Aug. 23
40.2131
Aug. 17
40.1843
Aug. 24
40.6085
Aug. 18
39.7826
Aug. 25
40.3913
Aug. 19
39.8783
Aug. 26
39.4604
Aug. 20
39.5589
Aug. 27
39.597
Average weekly
40.004
Average weekly
40.054
Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan lowered by 42.54 manat (2.5 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,705.322 manat, which is 0.5 percent less compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Aug. 16
1,735.81
Aug. 23
1,725.23
Aug. 17
1,744.01
Aug. 24
1,726.43
Aug. 18
1,721.07
Aug. 25
1,705.08
Aug. 19
1,689.55
Aug. 26
1,687.18
Aug. 20
1,677.53
Aug. 27
1,682.69
Average weekly
1,713.594
Average weekly
1,705.322
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan grew by 161.97 manat (4.1 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,072.94 manat, which is 4.4 percent less compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Aug. 16
4,481.29
Aug. 23
3,936.74
Aug. 17
4,428.06
Aug. 24
4,081.33
Aug. 18
4,296.35
Aug. 25
4,158.2
Aug. 19
4,137.7
Aug. 26
4,089.72
Aug. 20
3,966.43
Aug. 27
4,098.71
Average weekly
4,261.966
Average weekly
4,072.94