Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

28 August 2021 [16:11] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan rose by 20.01 manat (0.7 percent) this week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,049.124 manat, which is 0.6 percent more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Aug. 16

3,019.7

Aug. 23

3,038.55

Aug. 17

3,036.76

Aug. 24

3,061.67

Aug. 18

3,042.74

Aug. 25

3,047.64

Aug. 19

3,022.84

Aug. 26

3,039.2

Aug. 20

3,037.02

Aug. 27

3,058.56

Average weekly

3,031.81

Average weekly

3,049.124

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 0.7064 manat (1.8 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 40.063 manat, which is 0.02 percent more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Aug. 16

40.6181

Aug. 23

40.2131

Aug. 17

40.1843

Aug. 24

40.6085

Aug. 18

39.7826

Aug. 25

40.3913

Aug. 19

39.8783

Aug. 26

39.4604

Aug. 20

39.5589

Aug. 27

39.597

Average weekly

40.004

Average weekly

40.054

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan lowered by 42.54 manat (2.5 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,705.322 manat, which is 0.5 percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Aug. 16

1,735.81

Aug. 23

1,725.23

Aug. 17

1,744.01

Aug. 24

1,726.43

Aug. 18

1,721.07

Aug. 25

1,705.08

Aug. 19

1,689.55

Aug. 26

1,687.18

Aug. 20

1,677.53

Aug. 27

1,682.69

Average weekly

1,713.594

Average weekly

1,705.322

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan grew by 161.97 manat (4.1 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,072.94 manat, which is 4.4 percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Aug. 16

4,481.29

Aug. 23

3,936.74

Aug. 17

4,428.06

Aug. 24

4,081.33

Aug. 18

4,296.35

Aug. 25

4,158.2

Aug. 19

4,137.7

Aug. 26

4,089.72

Aug. 20

3,966.43

Aug. 27

4,098.71

Average weekly

4,261.966

Average weekly

4,072.94


