Azerbaijan exports oil, gas worth over $7.7bn in 1H2021

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan exported oil and gas worth over 7.7 billion dollars between January and June in 2021, local media reported today.

According to the report, Azerbaijan exported 14.4 million tons of oil in January-June 2021, which is 4.5 percent less than the same period last year.

The total cost of oil exported from Azerbaijan for the reported period amounted to 6.3 billion dollars, which is 50 percent more compared to the previous year.

Moreover, gas exports from Azerbaijan in January-June 2021 amounted to 8.9 billion cubic meters (growth by 35.1pct) that the total cost amounted to 1.45 billion dollars (decline of 0.6pct).

It should be noted that in 2020, Azerbaijan exported 28.3 million tons of oil for 8.5 billion dollars and 13.8 billion cubic meters of gas for 2.7 billion dollars.

Azerbaijan exports gas to Georgia, Turkey and Europe for consumers in Italy, Greece and Bulgaria.

The contract on the development of the Shah Deniz gas field was signed in 1996. Shareholders of Shah Deniz project are: BP (operator, 28.8 percent), TPAO (19 percent), AzSD (10 percent), SGC Upstream (6.7 percent), PETRONAS (15.5 percent), LUKOIL (10 percent) and NICO (10 percent).