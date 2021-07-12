Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

By Trend

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $75.99 per barrel last week, having declined by 44 cents (0.6 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $78.35 per barrel, while the minimum - $74.14.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $75.32 per barrel last week, decreasing by 46 cents (0.6 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $77.71 per barrel, while the minimum - $73.46.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $71.71 per barrel, lowering by $1.18 (1.6 percent) compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $74.42 per barrel, while the minimum - $69.43.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $76.12 per barrel, which is 32 cents (0.4 percent) less compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $78.39 per barrel, while the minimum - $74.2.