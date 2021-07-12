Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

|
By Trend
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $75.99 per barrel last week, having declined by 44 cents (0.6 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $78.35 per barrel, while the minimum - $74.14.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $75.32 per barrel last week, decreasing by 46 cents (0.6 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $77.71 per barrel, while the minimum - $73.46.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $71.71 per barrel, lowering by $1.18 (1.6 percent) compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $74.42 per barrel, while the minimum - $69.43.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $76.12 per barrel, which is 32 cents (0.4 percent) less compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $78.39 per barrel, while the minimum - $74.2.
Oil grade/date
July 5, 2021
July 6, 2021
July 7, 2021
July 8, 2021
July 9, 2021
Average price
Azeri LT CIF
$78.35
$76.08
$74.14
$74.6
$76.77
$75.99
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
$77.71
$75.44
$73.46
$73.92
$76.09
$75.32
Urals (EX NOVO)
$74.42
$72.04
$69.43
$70.07
$72.6
$71.71
Brent Dated
$78.39
$76.12
$74.2
$74.89
$77.01
$76.12