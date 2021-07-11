Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
June 28
-
July 5
-
June 29
1.7
July 6
1.7
June 30
1.7
July 7
1.7
July 1
1.7
July 8
1.7
July 2
1.7
July 9
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro went up by 0.0029 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.012. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went down by 0.007 (0.3 percent).
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
June 28
-
July 5
2.0151
June 29
2.0252
July 6
2.0184
June 30
2.0236
July 7
2.0105
July 1
2.0142
July 8
2.0049
July 2
2.0134
July 9
2.0122
Average weekly
2.019
Average weekly
2.012
The official rate of the manat against the ruble rose by 0.0004 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.023. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this decreased by 0.0004 (1.7 percent).
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
June 28
-
July 5
0.0232
June 29
0.0235
July 6
0.0232
June 30
0.0234
July 7
0.0229
July 1
0.0233
July 8
0.0227
July 2
0.0232
July 9
0.0228
Average weekly
0.0234
Average weekly
0.023
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0002 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.1958. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0005 manat (0.3 percent).
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
June 28
-
July 5
0.1958
June 29
0.1956
July 6
0.1961
June 30
0.1945
July 7
0.1958
July 1
0.1954
July 8
0.1956
July 2
0.1958
July 9
0.1956
Average weekly
0.1953
Average weekly
0.1958
--