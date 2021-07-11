TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

11 July 2021

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

June 28

-

July 5

-

June 29

1.7

July 6

1.7

June 30

1.7

July 7

1.7

July 1

1.7

July 8

1.7

July 2

1.7

July 9

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro went up by 0.0029 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.012. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went down by 0.007 (0.3 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

June 28

-

July 5

2.0151

June 29

2.0252

July 6

2.0184

June 30

2.0236

July 7

2.0105

July 1

2.0142

July 8

2.0049

July 2

2.0134

July 9

2.0122

Average weekly

2.019

Average weekly

2.012

The official rate of the manat against the ruble rose by 0.0004 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.023. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this decreased by 0.0004 (1.7 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

June 28

-

July 5

0.0232

June 29

0.0235

July 6

0.0232

June 30

0.0234

July 7

0.0229

July 1

0.0233

July 8

0.0227

July 2

0.0232

July 9

0.0228

Average weekly

0.0234

Average weekly

0.023

    

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0002 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.1958. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0005 manat (0.3 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

June 28

-

July 5

0.1958

June 29

0.1956

July 6

0.1961

June 30

0.1945

July 7

0.1958

July 1

0.1954

July 8

0.1956

July 2

0.1958

July 9

0.1956

Average weekly

0.1953

Average weekly

0.1958

