Azerbaijan’s Trade House in Kazakhstan establishing co-op with Turkish enterprises

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Trade House in Kazakhstan is establishing cooperation with the Turkish enterprises, Trend reports on July 10 referring to the statement made at a meeting between head of Azerbaijan’s Trade House in Kazakhstan Rahim Sultanov and Turkish Consul General in Aktau Muzaffer Akyildirim.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the activity of the Trade House, its current results and further goals, including the plans for the near future to open the branches of Azerbaijan’s Trade House in Kazakhstan’s Aktau and Almaty cities.

The issues of establishing cooperation between Azerbaijan’s Trade House and the Turkish enterprises in Mangystau region of Kazakhstan were also discussed.

The opening ceremony of the complex of Azerbaijan’s Trade House in Kazakhstan was held on May 25.