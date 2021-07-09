Azerbaijan, Georgia trade turnover up by $161.1m

By Azernews





Azerbaijan increased the volume of trade turnover with Georgia by $161.1 million during the first five months of 2021, the State Customs Committee has reported.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $379 million, with exports amounting to $348.6 million and imports to $30.3 million. Thus, Georgia became Azerbaijan's sixth main trade partner in January-May 2021.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan has become Georgia’s fourth main trade partner, during the reported period, accounting for 8.1 percent of the turnover.

It should be noted that in the first five months of the year, the country's trade turnover amounted to $11.8 billion. The country's main trade partners during this period were Italy with $2.8 billion, Turkey with $1.8 billion and Russia with $1 billion.

Additionally, during the reporting period, Azerbaijan increased electricity exports to neighbouring Georgia by 21 percent, bringing the volume of exports to 503.4 million kWh. In addition, Azerbaijan met 16.8 percent of Georgia’s diesel fuel needs during the first five months of 2021. In the meantime, Georgia imported 678,190 tons of gas worth $100.7 million from Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan was Georgia’s main bitumen supplier in 2020, accounting for 63.8 percent of this country's total imports of bitumen. At the same time, Azerbaijan was the largest diesel fuel supplier to Georgia in 2020 as well, accounting for 19.4 percent of total imports. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan was Georgia’s largest electricity supplier in 2020, accounting for 45 percent or 726 million kWh of the country’s total electricity import.