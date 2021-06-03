Azerbaijan, Belarus agriculture, food turnover up in 2020

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus in the sphere of agricultural and food products increased by 5.3 percent, reaching $35 million in 2020, Belarusian Agriculture and Food Minister Ivan Krupko has told media.

Stressing that Azerbaijan is Belarus’s strategic partner, Krupko noted that of the total turnover, Belarus’s exports amounted to $30.4 million.

“In January-March 2021, deliveries to Azerbaijan amounted to $8.1 million. Our dairy and meat products are in demand in that country,” Krupko said.

He noted that Belarus also supplies confectionery products to Azerbaijan, while imports mainly gourds, berries and fruits, adding that Azerbaijan is studying the Belarusian experience in the construction of agro-towns.

Commenting on the meeting held with Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Minister Inam Kerimov, Food Security Agency’s Chairman Goshgar this week, Krupko said that the two sides have agreed to expand the range of supplied agricultural products

“We discussed with our colleagues and businesses what other areas of cooperation we can find. Development of livestock breeding, construction of farms and agro-towns are promising areas of interaction."

The Azerbaijani delegation in Belarus also visited the Belagro exhibition, Minsk’s Nesvizh district, where they got acquainted with the construction of socio-cultural facilities in agro-towns.

It should be noted that over the past five years, the mutual turnover of agricultural products between the two countries increased by 3.5 times.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus amounted to $164.9 million, with the export accounting for $122.9 million and import for $42 million in the first four months of 2021.