Inventory underway in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has completed the inventory of 13,046 properties in its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation in last year’s war, the Economy Ministry’s press service reported on May 25.

The inventory includes 10,229 real estate and 2,817 infrastructure facilities.

Moreover, an inventory of roads with a total length of 1,532 km, power lines with a total length of 292 km, gas lines with a length of 45 km, water supply lines of 19 km, including irrigation systems of 249 km has been completed.

Meanwhile, 478,000 hectares of land have been converted into vector graphics and included in the electronic database.

Overall, inventory has been completed in 168 settlements of 10 regions across the country, with inventory of nine settlements being underway.

Stressing that 409 settlements were completely destroyed during Armenian occupation, the ministry said that an inventory of other settlements will be carried once there is safe access to them.

Earlier Economy Minister said that the reintegration of the liberated territories into the economy and realization of the region’s economic potential will be an important factor in accelerating Azerbaijan’s socio-economic development.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for reconstruction works in the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

Restoration and reconstruction work in recently-liberated territories will be carried out in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10 brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.