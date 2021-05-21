TAP transports 2bcm of Azerbaijani natural gas to Europe

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Over 2 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani natural gas have been transported to Europe via the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline since the commissioning of pipeline in early 2021.

“After four and a half months since gas flow via TAP started, we transported more than 2 billion cubic meters of gas and provided safe and reliable transmission services to our shippers,” TAP Managing Director Luca Schieppati has said.

Schieppati spoke about the possibility to expand TAP’s capacity in stages, in line with the relevant demand and supply, is a significant opportunity, especially for the countries in the South-Eastern Europe region, which could enable them to reach their decarbonization targets.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor and is a pipeline project to transport natural gas, starting from Greece via Albania and the Adriatic Sea to Italy and further to Western Europe.

The pipeline is supplied by natural gas from the second stage of Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz gas field development in the Azerbaijani section of the Caspian Sea through the South Caucasus Pipeline and TANAP.

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has said that the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline, as another energy link connecting Azerbaijan with Europe, will strengthen Azerbaijan's strategic role in energy security, cooperation and sustainable development.

The total length of the pipeline is 878 km, of which 550 km is in Greece, 215 km in Albania, 105 km offshore, and 8 km in Italy. The offshore leg is laid at a maximum depth of 810 meters.

The initial capacity of the pipeline is about 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year, with the option to expand the capacity up to 20 billion cubic meters.

TAP’s shareholders are BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).