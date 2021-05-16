Russian airline expanding route of flights in direction of Baku

By Trend





Russian Nordwind Airlines will start to make flights from Pulkovo Airport (St. Petersburg) to Baku from May 18, Trend reports on May 16 with reference to Nordwind.

The flights will be made once a week.

Also, Nordwind Airlines plans to start to make flights to Baku from Nizhny Novgorod and Kazan from May 19.

"The flights will be made on Thursdays from Nizhny Novgorod, on Wednesdays - from Kazan (from May 31 - on Mondays)," Nordwind said.

Moreover, Nordwind Airlines plans to start to make flights from Rostov-on-Don to Baku from May 20 once a week - on Wednesdays and from June - on Mondays.

At the same time, Nordwind Airlines stressed that as far as international flights are restored, the frequency of flights may be changed.

Only citizens of the country are allowed to enter the Azerbaijani territory; employees of diplomatic missions of foreign countries on the Azerbaijani territory and members of their families; foreign citizens who are family members of Azerbaijani citizens; foreign citizens who have a work permit in Azerbaijan; foreign citizens who have a permanent or temporary residence permit in Azerbaijan; foreign citizens - students studying in Azerbaijan; foreign citizens who have a special permit from the Operational Headquarters of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers due to the restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

All passengers must have a printed medical certificate of a negative PCR test for coronavirus (COVID-19), issued no later than 48 hours before the flight to Azerbaijan.