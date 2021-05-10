TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Apr.26

1.7

May 3

1.7

Apr.27

1.7

May 4

1.7

Apr.28

1.7

May 5

1.7

Apr.29

1.7

May 6

1.7

Apr.30

1.7

May 7

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7





The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.025 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.049. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency dropped by 0.0083 (0.4 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Apr.26

2.059

May 3

2.0431

Apr.27

2.0525

May 4

2.0469

Apr.28

2.0529

May 5

2.0439

Apr.29

2.0618

May 6

2.0403

Apr.30

2.0602

May 7

2.0515

Average weekly

2.0573

Average weekly

2.0681

The official rate of the manat against the ruble dropped by 0.0004 manat.


The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0228. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency grew by 0.0001 (0.4 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Apr.26

0.0227

May 3

0.0226

Apr.27

0.0227

May 4

0.0226

Apr.28

0.0227

May 5

0.0227

Apr.29

0.0229

May 6

0.0227

Apr.30

0.0227

May 7

0.0229

Average weekly

0.0227

Average weekly

0.023





The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0013 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2051. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0004 manat (0.2 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Apr.26

0.2018

May 3

0.205

Apr.27

0.2051

May 4

0.2056

Apr.28

0.2066

May 5

0.2044

Apr.29

0.2073

May 6

0.2041

Apr.30

0.2067

May 7

0.2052

Average weekly

0.2055

Average weekly

0.2063

