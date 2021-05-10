Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Apr.26
1.7
May 3
1.7
Apr.27
1.7
May 4
1.7
Apr.28
1.7
May 5
1.7
Apr.29
1.7
May 6
1.7
Apr.30
1.7
May 7
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.025 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.049. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency dropped by 0.0083 (0.4 percent).
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Apr.26
2.059
May 3
2.0431
Apr.27
2.0525
May 4
2.0469
Apr.28
2.0529
May 5
2.0439
Apr.29
2.0618
May 6
2.0403
Apr.30
2.0602
May 7
2.0515
Average weekly
2.0573
Average weekly
2.0681
The official rate of the manat against the ruble dropped by 0.0004 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0228. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency grew by 0.0001 (0.4 percent).
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Apr.26
0.0227
May 3
0.0226
Apr.27
0.0227
May 4
0.0226
Apr.28
0.0227
May 5
0.0227
Apr.29
0.0229
May 6
0.0227
Apr.30
0.0227
May 7
0.0229
Average weekly
0.0227
Average weekly
0.023
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0013 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2051. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0004 manat (0.2 percent).
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Apr.26
0.2018
May 3
0.205
Apr.27
0.2051
May 4
0.2056
Apr.28
0.2066
May 5
0.2044
Apr.29
0.2073
May 6
0.2041
Apr.30
0.2067
May 7
0.2052
Average weekly
0.2055
Average weekly
0.2063