Azerbaijan, ADB mull post-war regional situation

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Asian Development Bank (ADB) Director for Azerbaijan Candice McDeigan have discussed the post-war regional situation, Karabakh's rehabilitation and bilateral cooperation, the ministry's press service has reported.

At a meeting held on May 7, Minister Bayramov briefed McDeigan on the post-war regional situation, the large-scale restoration and construction work launched on territories liberated from Armenia's occupation.

He noted that the elimination of the occupation factor created opportunities for the normalization of relations between the two countries and stressed the need for strict adherence to the principles of international law, sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of international borders. The minister added that all countries in the region will benefit from the implementation of trilateral statements, including the opening of communication and transport lines.

Candice McDeigan said the information provided was important for understanding the overall context of the current situation. He said that the bank cooperated with Azerbaijan in many areas, including transport, energy, information technology, water and other urban infrastructure services.

The bank official said he was pleased that Azerbaijan would host the Asian Development Bank's Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Ministerial Conference in 2021.

The minister said that the country highly assessed the support provided by the Asian Development Bank in the areas of economic diversification and increased competition in Azerbaijan.