Average monthly pension increases in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Around 1,228,800 people were registered with the State Social Protection Fund under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan as of January 1, 2021, Trend reports.

Some 58.3 percent of them receive old-age pensions, 30.4 percent - for disability and 11.3 percent – for the loss of the head of the family. On an annual basis, the average monthly pension increased by 14.7 percent and amounted to 302.2 manat ($177.7), which is 42.7 percent of the average monthly salary.

In order to ensure the social protection of the population, various categories of citizens are also provided with monthly social benefits. As of January 1, 2021, 100,200 people receive age-related benefits (82,400 - as of January 1, 2020), 182,500 people - for disability (180,500), 49,200 people – on the loss of the head of the family (47,000), 52,700 children under 18 years of age with disabilities, 27,200 people - other types of benefits.

Monthly allowances are paid to 244 guardians of orphans and children without parental care. Also, these are benefits for 12,800 children from 7,800 families from the category of families of martyrs, war invalids or who became disabled during the events of January 20, 1990, invalids of groups I and II of the Chernobyl accident, as well as participants in the elimination of the consequences of this accident and military personnel.

Besides, 1,852 low-income families with 1,855 children under the age of one year and 2,500 women with more than five children were provided with social benefits for 8,900 children, and compensation was paid to 369 people injured as a result of occupational injuries or occupational diseases.

During 2020, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population provided lump-sum payments to 75,996 families on the birth of 77,644 children, for the treatment of 3,991 people who suffered from radiation accidents, and 5,508 people received a lump-sum payment upon release from prison.