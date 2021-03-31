TODAY.AZ / Business

OPEC internal report sees oil stocks falling more in 2021

31 March 2021 [16:42] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


OPEC expects oil inventories to drop by about 445 million barrels in 2021 in the latest supply and demand outlook being reviewed by a technical meeting, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The figure is larger than the implied 2021 stock draw of 406 million barrels seen a month ago by OPEC in a similar report, showing deep supply curbs are reducing the supply overhang.

OPEC+ experts, the Joint Technical Committee, met on Tuesday ahead of a ministerial meeting on Thursday to decide oil output policy. The producers are withholding millions of barrels of daily supply to support the market.

