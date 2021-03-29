TODAY.AZ / Business

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan fall

29 March 2021 [11:44] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan decreased on March 29 compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Accordingly, an ounce of gold fell by 6.8 manat or $4 (0.23 percent), amounting to 2,940.0565 manat or $1,729, and an ounce of silver - by 1.9907 manat or $1.17 (4.49 percent), amounting to 42.3082 manat or $24.89. The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 42.6615 manat or $25.09 (2.08 percent) and amounted to 2,011.7035 manat or $1.18, and per ounce of palladium - by 10.8375 manat or $63.75 (0.24 percent), amounting to 4,538.0055 manat or $2,669.

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 67.8045 manat or $39.88 (2.3 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 4.1296 manat or $2.43 (8.9 percent). The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 67.8725 manat or $39.92 (3.3 percent), and the price per ounce of palladium increased by 417.8345 manat or $245.7 (10.1 percent).

On an annualized basis, gold rose by 172.193 manat or $101.3 (6.2 percent), silver - by 17.7122 manat or $10.4 (72 percent), platinum - by 745.5945 manat or $438.5 (58.9 percent), and palladium rose by 686.8765 manat or $404 (17 , 8 percent).

Date:

Gold

(XAU)

Silver

(XAG)

Platinum

(XPT)

Palladium

(XPD)

March 29, 2021

2,940.0565

42.3082

2,011.7035

4,538.0055

March 19, 2021

2,9,46.8565

44.2989

2,054.365

4,548.843

Feb. 28, 2021

3,007.861

46.4378

2,079.576

4,120.171

March 29, 2020

2,767.8635

24.596

1,266.109

3,851.129

Change in a day:

in man.

-6.8

-1.9907

-42.6615

-10.8375

in %

-0.23

-4.49

-2.08

-0.24

Change in a month

in man.

-67.8045

-4.1296

-67.8725

417.8345

in %

-2.3

-8.9

-3.3

10.1

Change in a year

in man.

172.193

17.7122

745.5945

686.8765

in %

6.2

72

58.9

17.8

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/204525.html

Print version

Views: 15

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also