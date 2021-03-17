Azerbaijani state agency launches open auction for subsoil use

By Trend





The State Agency for the Use of Mineral Resources of Azerbaijan has announced an open auction for the provision of subsoil plots for use on the territory of the country’s Goygol district, Trend reports.

Bidders must have the necessary financial and technical capabilities to extract minerals from the field.

Applicants must submit the documents required to participate in the auction by 16:00 (GMT+4) on April 9, 2021 at the address: 31 Istiglaliyyat street, Sabail district, Baku city.

To participate in the auction, legal entities and individuals must submit an application to the State Agency for the Use of Mineral Resources in the manner prescribed Articles 29 and 30 of the Law ‘On Administrative Enforcement Proceedings’.