Azerbaijan boosts electricity production in January

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased electricity production by 21.2 million kWh in January 2021, the Energy Ministry has reported.

The ministry said that electricity production in the country amounted to 2.3 billion kWh in January.

As against January 2020, electricity generation at thermal power plants increased by 7.1 million kWh reaching 2.2 billion kWh, at hydroelectric power plants by 13.6 million kWh reaching to 78.9 million kWh and at other sources by 0.6 million kWh to 30.1 million kWh.

Moreover, wind power plants produced 9.3 million kWh of electricity, solar power plants 2.1 million kWh and solid household waste incineration plants 18.7 million kWh.

Furthermore, electricity production amounted to 2.1 billion kWh on Azerenergy OJSC (including 2 billion kWh at thermal power plants and 71.4 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants), 30.4 million kWh on the State Energy Agency of Nakhchivan AR (including 22 million kWh at thermal power plants, 6.5 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants and 1.9 million kWh at solar power plants) and 189 million kWh on independent power plants. In addition, electricity production at wind power plants on Azerishig OJSC amounted to 6.8 million kWh.

In the meantime, electricity imports increased by 1.8 million kWh reaching to 11 million kWh, compared to the same month of last year. Some 3.3 million kWh of electricity was imported from Iran, 7.7 million kWh from Russia and 0.004 million kWh from Georgia.

Additionally, electricity exports decreased by 61.6 million kWh to 175.1 million kWh. Out of total electricity exports, 3.4 million kWh was exported to Iran, 12.7 million kWh to Turkey, 7.2 million kWh to Russia and 151.8 million kWh to Georgia.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan’s electricity production amounted to 25.8 billion kWh in 2020. Last year, exports of electricity amounted to 1.1 billion kWh, while imports to 136.3 million kWh.



