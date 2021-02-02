Azerbaijan to extend period of new construction requirement

By Trend





The terms of the requirement on bringing construction projects in line with a detailed plan of urban planning documentation will be extended in Azerbaijan for more than three years, Trend reports.

The relevant issue is reflected in the amendment to the law ‘On approval, entry into force of the Urban Planning and Construction Code of Azerbaijan and related legal regulation’ submitted to the plenary session of the Parliament of Azerbaijan on Feb.1.

According to the amendment, the period provided for in the first sentence of Article 11.1 of the Code of Conformity of Construction Objects to Urban Planning Documentation will be extended from 8 to 11 years.

Thus, the requirement for the compliance of construction projects with the requirements of urban planning documentation, including a detailed plan, will come into force in 2023.