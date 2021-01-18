Azerbaijan, Iran eye transportation cooperation

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and its southern neighbour Iran discussed relations in the field of railroads, transport and logistics capabilities, Azerbaijan Railways have reported.

During the meeting held between the Azerbaijan Railways’ Chairman Javid Gurbanov with Iranian Ambassador to Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, the parties exchanged views on the strategic importance of the North-South corridor in terms of international cooperation in the field of transport.

In addition, the importance of implementation of the Rasht-Astara railroad was underlined.

It was noted that this corridor will play an important role in the development of not only Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia, but also other countries in the region, and will increase trade turnover through export-import operations through this route.

Gurbanov expressed confidence that cooperation in the field of railroads will be further developed.

In turn, the ambassador congratulated participants over Azerbaijan’s great victor, noting that Iran has always supported Azerbaijan’s just position based on the norms and principles of international law.

He also emphasized that Iranian companies are also interested in the restoration work in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran amounted to $339.1 million during 2020. Of the total turnover, the export of Azerbaijani products to Iran amounted to $38.4 million, while import from Iran to $300.6 million.