SOCAR, American Petroleum Institute mull cooperation

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the American Petroleum Institute (API) signed a memorandum of cooperation on safety and quality of production processes on January 13.

According to the memorandum, SOCAR’s structural units, management systems of processing, production and transportation facilities will be brought in line and certified in accordance with API standards.

Speaking about the scientific-technological achievements of Azerbaijan’s oil industry, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev noted that the company’s new development strategy requires an improved effective management system and application of international standards.

"In this regard, API contributes to sustainable development and rapid dynamics of technology. A vivid example of this will be the beginning of the implementation at SOCAR of API Q1/Q2 quality management standards, applied by the world's leading oil and gas corporations,” Abdullayev stated.

Moreover, he noted that complying with the requirements of advanced API industry standards and implementing modern practices, that have built all of the company’s operations within the framework of the relevant standards, along with protecting the lives and health of the employees and protecting the environment, will make an important contribution to improving the company’s operational efficiency.

In turn, API President Mike Sommers noted that the institute which turned 100 years in 2019, now has 700 standards used in most countries around the world.

It was noted that the signing of such a memorandum takes place for the first time not only in Azerbaijan but also in the region as a whole.

It should be noted that SOCAR’s compliance with API standards is a necessary part of recent reforms that are prerequisite for SOCAR to become one of the leading international energy companies and increase its competitiveness.