Azerbaijan boosts tomatoes export in Jan-Nov 2020

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased export of tomatoes by 13.3 percent during the period of January-November 2020, Azertag has reported.

During the reported period, Azerbaijan exported 176,000 tons of tomatoes worth $190.4 million. The country exported 155,300 tons of tomatoes worth $166.7 million during the corresponding period of 2019.

Moreover, the country has increased export of oils by 26.2 percent in quantitative terms during the reported period. Thus, Azerbaijan has exported 21,700 tons of oils worth $21.6 million. During the same period of 2019, the country has exported 16,000 tons of oils worth $16.2 million.

In the meantime, the country’s export of persimmons decreased by 21.9 percent in quantitative terms during the first eleven months of 2020. Thus, the country exported 93,100 tons of persimmons worth $64.9 million. During the same period of 2019, Azerbaijan exported 119,300 tons of persimmons worth $84.5 million.

Furthermore, some 67,200 tons of apples worth $27.6 million were exported from the country during the reported period, which is a decrease by 20.9 percent in quantitative terms. Thus, 85,000 tons of apples worth $35 million were exported during the period of January-November 2019.

During the period of January-November 2020, Azerbaijan exported 16,800 tons of hazelnuts worth $103.3 million, which is a decrease by 19.2 percent compared to the same period of 2019. It should be noted that Azerbaijan exported 20,800 tons of hazelnuts worth $114.7 million during the corresponding period of 2019.

Likewise, the export of tea decreased by 16.6 percent during the first eleven months of 2020. Thus, during the reported period country exported 1,132 tons of tea worth $8.5 million, while during the same period of 2019 Azerbaijan exported 1,358 tons of tea worth $8.5 million.

Additionally, Azerbaijan exported 49,000 tons of powdered sugar worth $21.4 million during the period of January-November, which is a decrease by 19.5 percent compared to the same period of 2019. It should be noted that the country exported 60,900 tons of powdered sugar worth $26.4 million during the period of January-November 2019.

The volume of Azerbaijan’s export amounted to $13.1 billion, including $1.6 billion in the non-oil sector, during the period of January-November 2020. In the list of non-oil exports during the first eleven months of 2020, tomatoes rank first with $190.4 million, followed by gold with $183.7 million and cotton with $110.7 million. During the reported period, non-oil goods worth $628.1 million were exported to Russia, $320.6 million to Turkey, $201.3 million to Switzerland, $117 million to Georgia and $41.3 million to China.