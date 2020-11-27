New company established in Azerbaijan's Sumgayit city

By Trend





The State Tax Service of Azerbaijan under the Ministry of Economy has registered a new legal entity STP-AH LLC, Trend reports citing the service.

The company was registered on November 18 at the same legal address as Sumgayit Technologies Park (STP) LLC - in the Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev settlement of Sumgayit city.

Its authorized capital is 100,000 manat ($58,800), and STP Director Rauf Atakishiyev is its legal representative.

Sumgayit Technologies Park is a complex of large factories specializing in various spheres of production.

The park was put into operation with the participation of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on December 22, 2009. Currently, over 30 production sites operate at 13 factories that are part of the STP.

The complex of factories that are part of STP produces a wide range of products for the oil and gas, construction, energy, and agricultural industries.

The production areas of STP include - cables and wires of various types, copper and aluminum electrical rods, polypropylene and polyethylene pipes of various sizes, drip irrigation pipes, - multifunctional electronic counters, low voltage electrical cabinets, medium voltage electrical sockets, external distribution installations, switch switches, distributors and so on.



