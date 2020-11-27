TODAY.AZ / Business

Direct flights on the Baku-Minsk route to be resumed

27 November 2020

By Trend


Regular charter flights on the Baku-Minsk route are planned to be resumed from the beginning of December.

Starting from December 4, 2020, Belavia shall commence operation of regular flights on the Baku-Minsk route. Flights between the two capitals shall be performed four times a week - on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The flights shall be operated from Terminal 1 of Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

It should be noted that only passengers who have citizenship or a right of entry to the country of destination, as well as those tested negative for COVID-19, will be permitted to fly.

