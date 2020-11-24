Oil transportation via Baku-Supsa up in Jan-Sep

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Oil transportation through the Baku-Supsa pipeline increased by 13 percent in January-September 2020, local media sources have reported.

During the reported period, 3 million tons of oil were transported through the Baku-Supsa pipeline. It should be noted that, during the corresponding period of 2019, some 2.7 million tons of oil was transported through this pipeline.

Additionally, it is worth to note that oil produced in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea is transported through the Baku-Supsa pipeline through Georgia to the world markets.

Earlier it was reported the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline has exported about 21.4 million tons of crude oil loaded on 214 tankers at Ceyhan terminal, over the first three quarters of 2020. In addition, the Sangachal terminal exported about 183 million barrels of oil and condensate. This includes about 160 million barrels through the Baku-Tbilisi- Ceyhan pipeline and about 23 million barrels through the Western Route Export Pipeline.

The Baku-Supsa oil pipeline was put into operation in April 1999. The pipeline was built within the contract for the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli fields, its length is 837 km, and the diameter of the pipeline is 530 mm. The commissioning of the Baku-Supsa oil pipeline gave impetus to the development of the economy of Azerbaijan and Georgia. The advantage of this route lies not only in the fact that Azeri Light began to enter the world market with lower transportation costs but also in strengthening the strategic cooperation of Azerbaijan and Georgia in the energy sector.

The pipeline transports Azerbaijan's Azeri Light oil produced from the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block of oil and gas fields. In addition, the operator of the Baku-Supsa pipeline is the Azerbaijan International Operating Company.