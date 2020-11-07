Azerbaijan's ADY Express reveals cargo handling volumes via BTK railway

By Trend

Around 24,953 tons of goods were transported along the Russia-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey route through the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway in 2019, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani ADY Express LLC, Ilham Abdulov, told Trend.

The spokesman added that 22,900 tons of rolled steel, 2,050 tons of steel plates were transported last year.

From January through August 2020, a total of 49,155 tons of rolled steel and metal frames were handled by the company, said Abdulov.

"Until the end of 2020 and in 2021, ADY Express plans to transport new types of cargo along the Russia-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey route. These new types of cargo will be timber, grain and coal," he said.

Touching upon the cooperation with the global organizations, Abdulov said that ADY Express has established cooperation with EuroChem Group AG company, which is a leading global manufacturer of fertilizers, and transports its products.

Fertilizers manufactured by EuroChem are transported in transit through Azerbaijan, the spokesman noted.

ADY Express is currently negotiating to transport a larger volume of EuroChem’s products through Azerbaijan, and large volumes of cargo are expected to be transported in the near future, he added.

ADY Express provides cost-effective and reliable logistics services in the sphere of railway freights. It intends to increase transit freight traffic between Asia and Europe. Owing to the development of the new routes this will also contribute to boosting volumes of transit between the Persian Gulf and Russia with European countries.

EuroChem Group AG is headquartered in Switzerland and has major assets in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belgium and Lithuania. The company is the largest producer and exporter of fertilizers in Russia.