Energy Minister: Armenian terror attacks pose threat to regional security

Azerbaijan Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has appealed to to international energy organizations amid Armenian aggression towards the Azerbaijan's civilian population and strategically important energy infrastructure of Azerbaijan since September 27.

The appeal was sent to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), International Energy Charter, International Energy Agency (IEA), World Petroleum Council (WPC), World Energy Council (WEC) and International Gas Union (IGU).

The appeal states that Armenia ignored the norms and principles of international and humanitarian law, in particular the 1949 Geneva Convention and the requirements of its Additional Protocols.

It is stated in the appeal that the firing of the Mingachevir thermal power plant, the region's largest power plant on October 4, and of the Baku-Tbilsii-Ceyhan, main export oil pipeline, by missile strikes on October 6, and leading to a dangerous situation around the South Caucasus Pipeline and Western Export Pipeline, were underlined as terror attacks to the regional and international energy security, as well as the interest of the countries represented in such projects.

"The counter-offensive operations carried out by the Azerbaijani army in our internationally recognized territories are aimed at ending Armenia's occupation policy and establishing a secure environment in the region. The four resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council demand putting an end to this occupation and the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian troops from our occupied territories," the appeal reads.

The appeal called on the international community and partner countries to severely criticise the Armenia's aggressive policy, and the strategically important international projects, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan main export oil pipeline becoming the target of missile attacks.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres.

On October 4, Armenia launched missile attack on Mingachevir city that houses a hydroelectric power station. On October 6, Armenia fired a forbidden cluster missile at Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline in Yevlakh. The bomb landed 10 meters away from the pipeline. Over 300 cluster bomblets ejected around as a result of the attack.

Armenian forces also attacked Ganja city far from the conflict zone on October 4 and October 11, killing a total of 10 civilians and inuring dozens of others.

It should be noted that the attack on Ganja comes hours after the humanitarian ceasefire signed between Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers with Russia's mediation on October 10.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.