Azercosmos seals cooperation agreement with ViewMedia

Azerbaijan’s and South Caucasus’ only satellite operator Azercosmos OJSC has signed a cooperation agreement with ViewMedia company.

Under the agreement, ViewMedia will provide digital satellite services to its customers in the Middle East, Europe and Africa through Azerspace-1 satellite resources.

It should be noted that ViewMedia, operates on the global broadcasting services market and broadcasts over 150 TV and radio channels from any land-based platform worldwide and easily distributes video content to service providers through its high quality infrastructure.

ViewMedia’s Commercial Director Safia Rana noted that this partnership will allow the company to provide uninterrupted channels to million of viewers, especially in the African region.

Earlier Azercosmos OJSC signed an agreement with Globecast company, under which the company will serve its customers in African region using C-band of Azerspace-1 satellite.

It also signed a cooperation agreement with Space Engineering, a provider of telecommunications and Internet services in the African region. As part of this partnership, Mwangaza TV and radio channels will be broadcast via Azerspace-1 satellite by means of Space Engineering provider. Azercosmos OJSC also signed a cooperation agreement with TheAngle, a company providing satellite network service in the United Arab Emirates. According to the agreement, the parties will jointly provide reliable communication services in the regions of the Middle East and Europe.

According 2019 results, Azercosmos ranks first among state and non-state exporters in terms of exports in the service sector.

Established in 2010, Azercosmos OJSC is the first and only satellite operator in the South Caucasus, which provides high-quality satellite services for telecommunications and geographic intelligence.