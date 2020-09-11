Azerbaijan to host first online forum of entrepreneurs

By Trend





Azerbaijan will host the ‘1st Online Forum of Entrepreneurs – Baku 2020’ event on September 22-23 under the support from the Agency for Development of Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Trend reports on Sept.11 referring to the agency.

As reported, the online forum aims to motivate entrepreneurs in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and post-pandemic period, as well as learning of the international experience.

The main goals of the forum are also to promote entrepreneurial thinking, especially among young people and women, to boost interest in entrepreneurship, to motivate young people working in the field of social entrepreneurship and starting their own business, as well as to discuss the problems faced by entrepreneurs during the pandemic.

During the online forum, the participants will get acquainted with the success stories of entrepreneurs working amid the current pandemic, study foreign experience through speeches of international rapporteurs.

Businessmen from Turkey, Germany, Finland, United Arab Emirates, Georgia, Russia, Pakistan, Spain, and other countries will take part in the event as speakers and guests.

The partners of the online forum organized by the SA Consulting LLC from the US are the youth public association Odlar Yurdu, SAT Group, Youth Center for Social Business, Business Club Networking.az, Majlis Business Network from Azerbaijan, and the Eurasian Economic Cooperation Organization.

The deadline for the forum registration is 15:00 (GMT+4) on September 21.