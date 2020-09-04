Re-sowing of corn helps double income of Azerbaijani farmers

By Trend





Farmers in Azerbaijani districts re-sow their fields with corn to improve use of the land prior to sowing winter crops, an entrepreneur from Goychay district Eyvaz Samadov told Trend on Sept.3.

According to Samadov, alternating sowing of other grains and corn this year both improves the soil structure, and doubles the farmers' profits.

The entrepreneur said that in 2020, 250 hectares have been sown with corn in the district.

"I sowed corn after harvesting 25 hectares of land. This is the Krasnodar variety. Corn grain and green fodder are in great demand for cattle breeding. State support to encourage re-sowing this year has greatly simplified my work,” he noted. “In the coming days, I'll begin harvesting the yield. Cattle farms have a high demand for fodder, so no problems with the sales.”

The head of department at the Ministry of Agriculture Vugar Huseynov pointed out that the state supports the re-sowing of corn for efficient use of the land within six months between grain harvest and the next sowing.

"According to the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers, in order to meet the seed demand of farmers engaged in re-sowing of corn, they will be paid a lump-sum aid in the amount of 60 manat [$35.2] per hectare,” he said. “Re-sowing of corn raises incomes of the farmers, due to which they are interested in it not less than the state.”

“This year, for the first time, corn was sown on an area of ??over 40,000 hectares. Observations, meetings with farmers show that the crop yield is quite high. We believe that the state's support for re-sowing corn contributes to meeting the needs of cattle breeders for green fodder," Huseynov stressed.

To date, the re-sowing of corn on the ripen fields after harvesting other crops has been carried out in 41 districts of Azerbaijan and the farms of the Center for Agrarian Science and Innovation. The total area of ??this territory is approximately 4,000 hectares.

Most of the corn was re-sown in Tovuz district – 5,348 hectares. In Aghsu, Beylagan, Barda, Bilasuvar, Fizuli, Hajigabul, Imishli, Kurdamir, Saatli, Sabirabad, Samukh, Shaki and Zardab districts, re-sowing of corn was carried out on an area of ??more than 1,000 hectares in each.