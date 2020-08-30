TODAY.AZ / Business

Precious metals continue to rise in price in Azerbaijan (REVIEW)

30 August 2020 [16:13] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 16.821 manat or 0.5 percent.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,290.7652 manat, which is 1.4 percent less compared to last week.


Change in price of one ounce of gold

Aug. 17

3,303.8820

Aug. 24

3,287.367

Aug. 18

3,385.5755

Aug. 25

3,287.163

Aug. 19

3,389.7575

Aug. 26

3,271.234

Aug. 20

3,310.8095

Aug. 27

3,303.874

Aug. 21

3,311.5660

Aug. 28

3,304.188

Average weekly

3,340.3181

Average weekly

3,290.7652


Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 1.3847 manat or 3 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 45.5119 manat, which is 1.9 percent less compared to last week.


Change in price of one ounce of silver

Aug. 17

44.9055

Aug. 24

45.067

Aug. 18

47.2866

Aug. 25

45.1355

Aug. 19

47.0467

Aug. 26

44.7047

Aug. 20

46.1610

Aug. 27

46.2006

Aug. 21

46.5943

Aug. 28

46.4517

Average weekly

46.3988

Average weekly

45.5119


Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 29.563 manat or 1.8 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,578.207 manat, which is 2 percent less compared to last week.


Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Aug. 17

1,621.5875

Aug. 24

1,562.538

Aug. 18

1,637.4485

Aug. 25

1,574.243

Aug. 19

1,621.0945

Aug. 26

1,574.353

Aug. 20

1,598.6800

Aug. 27

1,587.8

Aug. 21

1,573.3500

Aug. 28

1,592.101

Average weekly

1,610.4321

Average weekly

1,578.207


Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 75.48 manat or 2 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,707.5558 manat, which is 0.2 percent less compared to last week.


Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Aug. 17

3,682.9565

Aug. 24

3,663.016

Aug. 18

3,713.9390

Aug. 25

3,715.614

Aug. 19

3,699.3615

Aug. 26

3,702.039

Aug. 20

3,698.1460

Aug. 27

3,718.614

Aug. 21

3,702.8720

Aug. 28

3,738.496

Average weekly

3,699.455

Average weekly

3,707.5558
