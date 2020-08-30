Precious metals continue to rise in price in Azerbaijan (REVIEW)

|
Last
week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 16.821 manat or 0.5 percent.
The
average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,290.7652 manat, which is 1.4
percent less compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of
gold
|
Aug. 17
|
3,303.8820
|
Aug. 24
|
3,287.367
|
Aug. 18
|
3,385.5755
|
Aug. 25
|
3,287.163
|
Aug. 19
|
3,389.7575
|
Aug. 26
|
3,271.234
|
Aug. 20
|
3,310.8095
|
Aug. 27
|
3,303.874
|
Aug. 21
|
3,311.5660
|
Aug. 28
|
3,304.188
|
Average weekly
|
3,340.3181
|
Average weekly
|
3,290.7652
Last
week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 1.3847 manat or 3
percent.
Accordingly,
the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 45.5119 manat, which is 1.9
percent less compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of
silver
|
Aug. 17
|
44.9055
|
Aug. 24
|
45.067
|
Aug. 18
|
47.2866
|
Aug. 25
|
45.1355
|
Aug. 19
|
47.0467
|
Aug. 26
|
44.7047
|
Aug. 20
|
46.1610
|
Aug. 27
|
46.2006
|
Aug. 21
|
46.5943
|
Aug. 28
|
46.4517
|
Average weekly
|
46.3988
|
Average weekly
|
45.5119
Last
week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 29.563 manat or 1.8
percent.
Accordingly,
the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,578.207 manat, which is 2
percent less compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of
platinum
|
Aug. 17
|
1,621.5875
|
Aug. 24
|
1,562.538
|
Aug. 18
|
1,637.4485
|
Aug. 25
|
1,574.243
|
Aug. 19
|
1,621.0945
|
Aug. 26
|
1,574.353
|
Aug. 20
|
1,598.6800
|
Aug. 27
|
1,587.8
|
Aug. 21
|
1,573.3500
|
Aug. 28
|
1,592.101
|
Average weekly
|
1,610.4321
|
Average weekly
|
1,578.207
Last
week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 75.48 manat or 2
percent.
Accordingly,
the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,707.5558 manat, which
is 0.2 percent less compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of
palladium
|
Aug. 17
|
3,682.9565
|
Aug. 24
|
3,663.016
|
Aug. 18
|
3,713.9390
|
Aug. 25
|
3,715.614
|
Aug. 19
|
3,699.3615
|
Aug. 26
|
3,702.039
|
Aug. 20
|
3,698.1460
|
Aug. 27
|
3,718.614
|
Aug. 21
|
3,702.8720
|
Aug. 28
|
3,738.496
|
Average weekly
|
3,699.455
|
Average weekly
|
3,707.5558